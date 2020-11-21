  • kz
    412 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    10:37, 21 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 412 more COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of fresh 412 COVID-19 recoveries, 33 have been reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 22 – in Almaty city, 87 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Atyrau region, 88 – in East Kazakhstan region, 11 – in West Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Karaganda region, 82 – Kostanay region, 11 – Pavlodar region, 62 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 4 – in Turkestan region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 111,895.


