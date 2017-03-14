41P/Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresák comet approaches Earth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 41P/Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresák comet is approaching the Earth. In April this year it can be observed with telescope or even binocular glasses, Rosbalt reports.

The celestial body will approach our planet at the distance of 22mln km. It represents Jupiter family of comets. That is to say it is under gravitational influence of that gas giant, thus it cannot move far from the Sun. The orbital period of the comet is 5.42 years. This is now the sixth time it flies not far from the Earth.

Well-known Horace Tuttle was the first to spot the comet in spring 1858 but it was then rediscovered by Michel Giacobini in 1907 and Ľubor Kresák in 1951. That is why it has such a long name, according to The Guardian.