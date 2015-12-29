  • kz
    42 flights delayed in Astana for blizzard

    17:50, 29 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 42 flights are delayed in Astana International Airport for bad weather conditions, Kazinform learnt from the airport's website https://en.astanaairport.kz/.

    Earlier, the Emergencies Committee of the Kazakh MIA issued weather warning for Akmola region and Astana for wind speed increase. School classes for 1-9 grades have been cancelled. According to the local emergencies department, all highways from Astana have been closed.

