42 flights delayed in Astana for blizzard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 42 flights are delayed in Astana International Airport for bad weather conditions, Kazinform learnt from the airport's website https://en.astanaairport.kz/.

Earlier, the Emergencies Committee of the Kazakh MIA issued weather warning for Akmola region and Astana for wind speed increase. School classes for 1-9 grades have been cancelled. According to the local emergencies department, all highways from Astana have been closed.