422 new coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan over last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 422 new coronavirus-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

28 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 21 in Almaty, 27 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 245 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 16 in Karaganda region, 13 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 30 in Pavlodar region, 35 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s tally to 112,860.