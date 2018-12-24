  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    -42C frost predicted in Karaganda region

    17:30, 24 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been announced in Karaganda and Turkestan regions, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

    A biting frost down to -40-42 degrees Celcius is expected in Karaganda region at night on 26 and 27 December.

    On December 25, Turkestan region will see patchy fog is preserved; In the daytime, the easterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. The chances of a storm are between 90 and 95 percent.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!