-42C frost predicted in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been announced in Karaganda and Turkestan regions, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

A biting frost down to -40-42 degrees Celcius is expected in Karaganda region at night on 26 and 27 December.



On December 25, Turkestan region will see patchy fog is preserved; In the daytime, the easterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. The chances of a storm are between 90 and 95 percent.