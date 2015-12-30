4369 real estate objects legalized in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 4369 real estate objects have been legalized in Astana, according to the city's department of public revenues.

"The Commission of the local executive bodies of Astana received 5,239 applications for legalization of property totaling 67 624 400 000 tenge: 6815 residential facilities in the amount of 42 221.7 million tenge; 7023 non-residential facilities in the amount of 25 402.7 million tenge, including 794 commercial facilities worth 19 110.1 million tenge; 5 shares in legal entities in the amount of 457.9 million tenge. 4369 objects worth 16 447.4 million tenge have been legalized in the capital," the statement reads.

Recall, the legalization of property will run until 31 December 2015.