ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 43rd ICTM World Conference began its work in Astana today.

The ICTM World Conference is held once in two years in different world countries of the world since 1947. This event plays an important role in integration of traditional cultures into the world society.

The conference is held in Kazakhstan for the first time this year. It is expected that more than 800 leading experts of music from more than 70 world countries will take part in the event scheduled to be held from July 16 through July 22.

Thematic sittings, seminars and roundtables dedicated to study of the national culture and art will be held during a week.

"On behalf of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, I welcome the participants of the event. I would like to thank the heads of the ICTM for their choice of the place for holding the 43 rd World Conference of the ICTM in Astana. I think this is for reason. Our famous musicians have been popularizing Kazakhstan and our nation worldwide recently. We pay a lot of attention to development of art. Music gives us energy, health, mood and it is an ambassador of peace. Music does not choose ethnicity or country, music brings people closer to each other," Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev told opening the conference.