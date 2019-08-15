44.9mn tonnes of oil produced in Kazakhstan in Jan-Jul 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan produced 44.894mn tonnes of oil in January-July 2019, that is 0.6% less against the same period in 2018, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

Thevolume of gas condensate and natural gas produced in the reporting period was7.348mn tonnes (-5.2%) and 33.146bn cubic meters (+0.7%), respectively. Thevolume of coal extracted was 62.415mn tonnes (-1.8%).

Thecountry has extracted 24.652mn tonnes of iron ore, 68.789 tonnes of copper(+14.8%), 13.925mn tonnes of gold ore (+24.5%) and 2.94mn tonnes of chromicconcentrate (+4.8%).