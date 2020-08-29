  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    44 COVID-19 patients stay on ventilators in Kazakhstan

    11:16, 29 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 8,098 people, including 32 children, are receiving treatment for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan. Those include 3,949 inpatients and 4,149 outpatients, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Health Ministry, there are 237 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 38 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 44 patients are said to be connected to ventilators.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!