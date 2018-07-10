  • kz
    45 drowned in Kazakhstan last week

    12:33, 10 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan has attracted about 2,000 volunteers to prevent people from drowning," head of the emergency situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry Vladimir Bekker told a briefing. 

    "For the first time ever we have attracted so many people. We have held with their help 330 campaigns, developed about 200 video footages, and disseminated 123,000 of agitation flyers.

    As of July 9, 137 people, including 53 children died from drowning in the waters countrywide. 170 people, including 77 children drowned in the same period of the previous year. 66% of those drowned are rural people. 45 people, 15 of them children, have drowned last week," he stressed.

    92% of drowned children are boys. It indicates the need to pay greater attention and to look closely after them. The children drowned were aged 3 to 10 years old.

