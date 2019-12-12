45 large families provided with housing in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A 100-apartment residential building was commissioned today in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Large and incomplete families, orphans and disabled people are among those who received keyы to new apartments. 45 large families will celebrate house-warming party in this house.

Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov congratulated the newcomers and said that another 126 large families would receive housing till the end.

450 large families live in the region for now.

2,224 apartments have been commissioned in the region this year. 2,800 new apartments will be built next year, he added.