$45 million offered to Golovkin for two fights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh professional boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin has recently met with representatives of DAZN streaming service and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) television series to discuss the possibility of signing a contract with one of the above platforms, SPORTINFORM reports.

First, Golovkin met in Los Angeles with promoter Eddie Hearn and former ESPN president John Skipper, who is now DAZN's chief. According to The Ring journalist Mike Coppinger, during the meeting, Golovkin was offered a two-fight contract worth around $45 million. It is reported that the first fight will take place in May or June, and the second one will be vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez in September (for that end, the Mexican boxer should defeat Daniel Jacobs on May 4).

A few hours later, Golovkin met with PBC representatives. The same source reports that the deal is also for two fights. However, the pay is lower and the deal includes a PPV fight vs. Jermall Charlo.

It is to be recalled that Golovkin and his promoter Tom Loeffler had already met with representatives of DAZN, PBC, and ESPN TV Channel in November and December 2018 but did not decide on which of the platforms to broadcast the future fights of the ex-champion.