450 applications submitted for &#39;Online EXPO-2017&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 450 applications were submitted for republican competition of innovation projects «Online EXPO-2017», 80 of them are with experienced examples, Managing Director of the JSC "National Company "Astana-Expo2017" Saltanat Rakhimbekova has said at a briefing in the CCS today.

"450 applications were submitted for republican competition «Online EXPO-2017», 80 of them are with experienced examples, this is the first stage of the competition, but it has demonstrated 20 advanced technologies, proposals from scientists, innovators, whose inventions are able to compete on the world market," Rakhimbekova said.

She recalled that the Republican competition "Online "EXPO-2017" initiated by public organization-partners of the National Companies "Astana EXPO-2017" was launched in October last year.

The main task of the competition is to unify scientific potential of the country, to separate the best projects with "green" technologies, contribute to their implementation, according to primeminister.kz .

It is planned to hold the competition annually before the exhibition "EXPO-2017" starts. After the competition there will be mini expo exhibitions within the forum "Future Energy" in 2015, 2016 and 2017.