46 flats damaged by morning fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 46 flats have been damaged today morning by the fire in the residential building in Almaly district of Almaty.

As reported earlier, the fire broke out today at 04:44 in Korovabar café which is attached to a block of flats, located at Abylaikhan Str. The area of the fire made 1100 square meters. The explosion, which occurred some time later, probably in the café, led to the spread of flame to the balconies and windows of the residential building and to Yubileinyi supermarket, as Kazinform learnt later.

Zakon.kz says it was a gas cylinder that exploded in thecafé.

7 were rescued and 120 people including 3 children were evacuated, One more was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning. 21 special vehicles and 115 firefighters were involved in fire extinguishing operation.

The fire was liquidated at 06:36 a.m.

The owners of the café will likely cover the losses and will conduct repair works, which must be finished by 13 may, the authorities of the city said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.