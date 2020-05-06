  • kz
    46 more Kazakhstanis tested positive for coronavirus, total at 4,344

    18:11, 06 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 06:00 p.m. May 6 Kazakhstan recorded 46 more coronavirus cases bringing the country’s tally to 4,344, coornavirus2020.kz reads.

    14 of the new cases were detected in Kazakh capital, 14 in Almaty region, 5 in Mangistau region, 7 in Turkestan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Karaganda region.

    The most of the cases were registered in Almaty up to 1,392, 768 in Nur-Sultan, 22 in Shymkent, 101 in Akmola region.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
