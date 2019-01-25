46 Uzbekistan citizens rescued from freezing bus stuck in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Yesterday, the frontline police evacuated 46 passengers - citizens of Uzbekistan - from a bus stuck on Samara-Shymkent Highway, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Police Department.

Patrolling Samara-Shymkent Highway, the frontline police officers noticed a passenger bus by the side of the road around 1:00 a.m.



The 43-year-old bus driver said that transporting 46 passengers, citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the vehicle was moving in transit from Shymkent to Ufa, Russia, and stopped after the diesel fuel got frozen because of the frost. That night, in addition to the wind in the area, the temperature was -27 degrees Celsius.

Being aware of the seriousness of the situation, the police contacted the nearest squad and requested them to deliver winter diesel fuel. After the cause of the trouble was removed, they started the bus and accompanied it until it reached the border of the Russian Federation.