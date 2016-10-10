46-year-old dancer from Atyrau gains popularity on YouTube

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A video of 46-year-old man dancing at the central square of Atyrau city is gaining popularity on YouTube.

The unnamed dancer dances to Li Long's "Atyrau, veryu v lyubov" (Atyrau, I believe in love).



According to ATPress.kz, the age of the dancer doesn't stop him from giving young dancers a good run for their money.



"Dancing has been a hobby of mine since teenage years. I dedicate this dance to the 376th anniversary of Atyrau city. This is my present to residents and guests of the city," said the 46-year-old resident of Atyrau.



The video of the dance has garnered over 5,000 views since September 27.



