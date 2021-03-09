464 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 464 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

66 recoveries were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 26 in Almaty, 59 in Akmola region, 75 in Almaty region, 85 in Atyrau region, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 43 in Karaganda region, 22 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 67 in Pavlodar region, 11 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s total coronavirus recoveries to 202,694.