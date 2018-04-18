  • kz
    47 km of new bike lanes to appear in Astana

    17:18, 18 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 47 km of new bike lanes will appear this year on the left bank of the Yessil River in Astana. 

    It will run along the Kabanbai Batyr Avenue, Mangilik Yel, Ryskulov streets, Karkaraly highway, Kunayev, Dostyk, Makatayev streets and along the river bank.

    It is planned to build 1,717 km of cycle lanes up to 2022 within the cycling infrastructure development project, the official website of the Astana city administration reads.

     

     

