470,000 foreigners study in Iranian schools

GORGAN. KAZINFORM Iran's minister of education said that 470,000 children from other countries, mostly from Afghanistan studied in Iranian schools last year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 36th Golestan educational projects on Monday, Seyyed Mohammad Bathaie noted, 'This is an honor for the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide for the citizens of other countries equal status with Iranian children in order to learn science and knowledge,' IRNA reports.

He emphasized that international and humanitarian organizations have applauded Iran's action, which is unique in the world.

The minister of education noted that paying attention to Iranian education and providing educational justice in the country is one of the ministry's plans.