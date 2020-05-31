  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    476 more Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19

    09:00, 31 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 476 coronavirus-positive cases. Coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    Of which 149 were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 117 in Almaty, 44 in Karaganda region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Mangistau region, 25 in Kyzylorda region, 22 in Shymkent, 12 in Kostanay region, 12 in in Atyrau region, 7 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Turkestan region, 5 in East Kazakhstan region, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Akmola region.

    As a result the country’s tally rose to 10,858.


    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!