476 more Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 476 coronavirus-positive cases. Coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Of which 149 were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 117 in Almaty, 44 in Karaganda region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Mangistau region, 25 in Kyzylorda region, 22 in Shymkent, 12 in Kostanay region, 12 in in Atyrau region, 7 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Turkestan region, 5 in East Kazakhstan region, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Akmola region.

As a result the country’s tally rose to 10,858.