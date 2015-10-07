  • kz
    48 countries confirmed participation in EXPO-2017

    11:43, 07 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 48 countries have already confirmed their participation in the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana, this has been announced at today's press conference by Rapil Zhoshybayev, commissioner of the exhibition, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    "Kazakhstan is doing a great preparatory work, both within the country and abroad. To date 48 countries and 10 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the exhibition. There have been appointed 21 commissioners of national sections," he said. In addition, Rapil Zhoshybayev informed that on November 18-19 the current year the second meeting of EXPO-2017 participants will be held. According to Mr. Zhoshybayev, the sitting will discuss in detail the technical issues of the countries' participation in the event. In addition, interest in the EXPO-2017 showed such innovative companies of the US Silicon Valley as Google Earth, Stanford Global Thermostat, Obscura Digital, and Planet Labs.

