    48 polling stations to open at 6:00am on election day countrywide

    19:27, 31 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 48 voting stations will be opened across Kazakhstan at 6:00am on June 9, according to Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "As per the Constitutional Law ‘On Elections', the polling stations operate from 7:00am to 08:00pm or their working hours can be adjusted by the territorial election commissions upon recommendation of local election commissions or governors. The voting may begin no earlier than at 06:00am and finish later than at 10:00pm. In a live televised broadcast, 17 territorial election commissions reported that 48 voting stations will start working at 06:00am on election day," Konstantin Petrov said at a briefing on Friday.

    In his words, this decision is linked to job specifics of some groups of populations.

    9,968 polling stations have been established across Kazakhstan and abroad in total.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
