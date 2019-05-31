48 polling stations to open at 6:00am on election day countrywide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 48 voting stations will be opened across Kazakhstan at 6:00am on June 9, according to Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As per the Constitutional Law ‘On Elections', the polling stations operate from 7:00am to 08:00pm or their working hours can be adjusted by the territorial election commissions upon recommendation of local election commissions or governors. The voting may begin no earlier than at 06:00am and finish later than at 10:00pm. In a live televised broadcast, 17 territorial election commissions reported that 48 voting stations will start working at 06:00am on election day," Konstantin Petrov said at a briefing on Friday.



In his words, this decision is linked to job specifics of some groups of populations.



9,968 polling stations have been established across Kazakhstan and abroad in total.