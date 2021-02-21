487 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 487 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

139 recovered in the Kazakh capital city, 7 in Shymkent, 65 in Almaty region, 42 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 25 in West Kazakhstan, 45 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangystau region, 77 in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region bringing the number of those recovered from coronavirus infection across the country to 191,097.