49 children born on December 1 in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - - In Aktau on the day of the First President December 1st there were born 49 children (28 boys and 21 girls). 31 of them are in the perinatal center of Mangystau Region and 18 are in Aktau maternity center.

All women who became mothers in this holiday were congratulated by the deputy akim of Mangystau Region Banu Nurgaziyeva, the heads of maternity centers and the Director of the Health Department of Mangystau Region Maral Kadyr.

The women who had no complications deliver in the urban maternity center. Women having pregnancy complications are forwarded to the perinatal center. As of yesterday in the perinatal center there were five women who had surgeries, and five with premature labor. The smallest baby born yesterday is the girl who hasn't become seven month old in the pre-natal development. Her weight is 1,3 kg.

"The chubbiest baby born on December 1 is a girl, too - 5 kg 150 grams. In total on December 1 there were born 19 boys and 12 girls. All mothers are feeling well and are under supervision. Since the beginning of the year about 7 thousand children have been born. 74 of them are twins, and two times we had a triplet", - Zhamal Zhamanbayeva Director of the Perinatal Center of Mangystau Region told.