49-year-old man died in fire in Kokshetau

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - A man, 49, died in a house fire in Kokshetau, Kazinform cites the Emergencies Department.

"The fire broke out at 04:38 a.m. at the house belonging to Mr. T.Mukhamediyarov, born 1970, located at Abai Street in Kokshetau. Then it moved to the next house belonging to Mr. Zh. Dossymov, born 1977. A man's body (M. Mukhamediyarov, born 1966) was found while extinguishing the fire", a press-release reads. As a result, the fire damaged the roof of the house and outbuildings occupying the area of 120 sq m. The firefighters finished their work at 05:30 a.m. 9 units of vehicle and 27 firefighters were involved in liquidating the accident.