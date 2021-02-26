496 passengers arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 15 international flights from the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan have arrived in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Committee.

Of 2,178 passengers on board of those flights, 1,682 had PCR test results, while 496 passengers had no PCR tests.

10 international flights with 1,169 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Almaty. Of these, 877 passenger had PCR tests and 292 passengers had no PCR tests.

5 international flights with 1,009 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Of these, 805 passengers had PCR tests and 204 passengers had no PCR tests.

The passengers without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the PCR test results at the quarantine facilities.

All 284 nationals of Kazakhstan who had returned home on February 24 tested negative for the coronavirus infection.