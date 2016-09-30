$4bln invested in fixed capital of Atyrau region in 2016

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM $4bln has been invested in fixed capital of Atyrau region since Jan 2016, according to Governor of the region Nurlan Nogayev.

“In recent years, Atyrau region has lead in attraction of investments. Thus, in 8 months of 2016, the amount of investments in fixed capital of the region reached almost $4bln including foreign investments to the amount of $2.5bln. The region is rich in a wide range of natural resources, primarily, hydrocarbons, due to which the region is called as the oil capital of the country. Tengiz and Kashagan are the largest oil deposits with 4.5bln tonnes of oil reserves and 2.8trln cubic meters of gas. The region has more than 600 industrial enterprises the share of which in the country’s industrial production hits 25%. The region leads in its GDP level and average wage indicators,” said Nogayev welcoming the participants of the Atyrau Invest 2016 III International Investment Forum.

Due to the favorable investment climate, the region actively attracts foreign capital and cooperates with more than 50 countries of the world, such as the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan etc.

Presently, the number of joint enterprises functioning in Atyrau region exceeds 700.