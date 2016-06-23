4th industrial revolution to be carried out together with Russia - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 4th industrial revolution has to be done together with Russia, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

During the interview with Russian journalist Mikhail Gusman, the Kazakh President stressed that scientific and technical cooperation, exchange of experience and joint work in innovative industry is of paramount importance nowadays. "Everybody's talking about the transition to the 4th industrial revolution. It should be carried out together with Russia," President Nazarbayev noted.



The Head of State also stressed that Russia's economy is bigger and that is why Kazakhstan attaches such importance to cooperation with its neighbor.