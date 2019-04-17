4th meeting of Ministers of Transport of Turkic Council held in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 4th meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Turkic Council was held in Bishkek, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, according to Kabar.

Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhanat Beishenov, Vice Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Selim Dursun, Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliev, head of the department for transport regulation of the Ministry of Transport, High Technologies of Azerbaijan, State Secretary of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Hungary, responsible for transport policy took part in the meeting.



During the meeting, all representatives of the transport departments of the Turkic Council confirmed their interest in the development of the Trans-Caspian corridor. Also, they discussed measures taken by the parties, which are necessary to simplify transport and transit operations (road, rail, sea), as well as simplify tariff policies and administrative procedures between member states.

The opening of the Osh-Istanbul flight was discussed with the Turkish side and the parties found mutual understanding on this issue.