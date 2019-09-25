4th MSEAP: Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva meets heads of parliamentary delegations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva has had a number of meetings with foreign parliamentary delegations on the sidelines of the 4th MSEAP on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership», Kazinform reports.

Chairman of the Japanese Inter-Parliamentary Friendship League, Deputy of the House of Representatives Takeo Kawamura congratulated Dariga Nazarbayeva on the assumption of the office of the Kazakh Senate Speaker and shared his warm memories of the visit of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan in 2016.

Dariga Nazarbayeva invited the Japanese deputy to join a session of the Senate and the Japanese businessmen to implement joint projects in Kazakhstan.

At the meetings with the heads of parliamentary delegations of Germany, Cyprus, Serbia and Montenegro, the sides discussed the importance of development of trade and economic ties.

As the Senate Speaker stressed, Kazakhstan had elaborated unprecedented measures of protection of foreign investments and foreign business support. Besides, foreign businessmen enjoy additional advantages of investing in Kazakhstan since they may develop trade with neighbor countries, China and Russia, first of all.

The meetings also focused on the development of tourism in Kazakhstan. According to Dariga Nazarbayeva, deputy friendship groups play a huge role in this issue. «Kazakhstan is a stable, safe country. Our people are friendly and hospitable, our nature is beautiful,» she noted.

The meeting with Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli discussed the relevant issues of the international agenda.

Dariga Nazarbayeva highlighted that Kazakhstan valued constructive cooperation with the OSCE PA and viewed it as an important platform for strengthening trust and promotion of parliamentary diplomacy.

George Tsereteli informed Dariga Nazarbayeva of the work carried out by the OSCE PA on strengthening the ties among the parliamentarians, establishment of the dialogue between conflicting parties. He highlighted that the OSCE backed the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on updating the Helsinki Final Act of 1975. Mr. Tsereteli highly praised Kazakhstan’s efforts on maintaining peace and stability both in Central Asia and at the international arena.

The theme of security was also discussed at a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait Marzouq Ali Al Ghanim. Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked Kuwait for the assistance during the humanitarian operation on evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Syria via the airport and military base of Kuwait. In turn, Marzouq Ali Al Ghanim highlighted the importance of peacekeeping initiatives of Kazakhstan on regulation of conflicts, first of all, the Syrian crisis.