4th session of Kazakh Parliament concluded

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov has summarized the results of the fourth session of Parliament of the fifth convocation.

According to K. Dzhakupov, 3 joint sessions, 41 plenary sittings have been carried out within the fourth session. He also stressed that the 4th session has held 33 plenary sessions of the Senate which considered 161 topics. Mr.Dzhakupov noted that during the above mentioned period both chambers considered 190 bills, 113 of which were 113 adopted. Chairman of Majilis informed that within the framework of working on draft laws the Majilis has held more than 1 thousand sittings of working groups and more than 200 extended meetings of committees which considered more than 10 thousand amendments. In conclusion, Kabibulla Dzhakupov thanked deputies for fruitful work and declared the 4th session of the Parliament of the fifth convocation closed.