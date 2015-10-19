4th sitting of Kazakh-Qatari intergovernmental commission took place in Doha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 4th sitting of the Kazakh-Qatari intergovernmental commission was co-chaired by Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev and Minister of Economy and Trade of Qatar Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

As the press service of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan informs, the issues of trade and economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar including the sphere of civil aviation and integration of "Qatar Investment Authority" into "Kazakh Infrastructure Fund" were discussed.

Besides, the sides discussed draft agreements planned for signing within the official visit of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev to Qatar on October 25-26.

Y. Dossayev also held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Khalid Bin Mohamed al-Attiyah where the interlocutors touched upon a wide range of issues regarding expansion of cooperation between the two countries.