4th World Nomad Games expected to be 'rich, inclusive'

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in 2021 with more fanfare and enthusiasm.

The games, organized with the cooperation of World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC), expect to leave its mark as one of the world’s largest sports and cultural events in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

Bilal Erdogan, president of the confederation, said in a statement that the COVID-19 crises has shown the importance of exercise and sports, as well as games played in small groups while sticking to nature, family, and traditions.

«The preparation committee will continue its work following this postponement to keep up with creating a rich and well-rounded event schedule for Turkey and the world,» he said.

The WEC works globally to promote, popularize, and professionalize traditional sports and games.

Turkey, Erdogan said, will maintain and increase its share in sports tourism by hosting the fourth edition of the games next year.

Having being held since 2014, the event includes traditional sports such as wrestling, riding and hunting. The first three editions took place in Kyrgyzstan.