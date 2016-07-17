5.0-magnitute earthquake jolts Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO. KAZINFORM An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 jolted the west Kanto region of Japan at 13:24 local time on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The temblor, which measured 4 on the Japanese seismic scale which peaks at 7, was centered in Ibaraki Prefecture which borders the Pacific Ocean and is to the northeast of the nation's capital city of Tokyo.

The weather agency said the epicenter of the quake was at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 139.9 degrees east and occurred at depth of 40 kilometers.

The jolt could be felt in central Tokyo, but there were no immediate reports of damage, according to local media.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK said that the earthquake was also felt across a swathe of areas outside the Kanto region including Miyagi Prefecture, Fukushima Prefecture, Yamanashi Prefecture and Niigata Prefecture, Xinhua reported.

