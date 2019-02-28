5,000 workers to be engaged in road construction works in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Roman Sklyar unveiled the plans of implementation of the Presidential instructions regarding improvement of road infrastructure, Kazinform reports.

According to the Minister, over 150bn tenge will be spent on a parity basis from the national and local budgets on the improvement of regional and local roads. The total volume of financing will hit 200bn tenge which will let repair more than 5,000km of the roads.



In his words, the list of the road repair projects has been already compiled.



"These measures will enable us to repair 95% of local roads by 2025," the Minister said at the Governmental meeting.



More than 100,000 people are involved in road construction works to date. 5,000 jobs will be created additionally.



"Besides, at the President's instruction, we plan to modernize transport infrastructure (railway stations and coach stations) by attracting private investments," he added.

