5,000-year old antique found in SE Iran

JIROFT. KAZINFORM Three items of antique were found in Jiroft, southeastern Iran, said the commander of the protection unit of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran.

The experts of antiques are examining the discovered material, and further details will be published later,' said Colonel Reza Mohammad-Rezaee on Monday evening.

Civilization in Jiroft, Kerman Province, dates back to the third millennium BC, IRNA reports.