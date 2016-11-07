  • kz
    5.0M quake rattles Cushing oil hub of US

    14:17, 07 November 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A 5.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the town of Cushing in Oklahoma state.

    The quake caused serious damage to downtown part and electricity supply wires.

    Cushing is deemed as the main oil hub of the country as its 13 pipelines pump millions barrels of oil daily, Kazinform reports citing RT.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 5 km, US Geological Survey said.

    Some buildings partly collapsed and power outage is reported.

