5.2% industrial growth in Kazakhstan in January 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan increased in January 2018 by 5.2% compared to January 2017, the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy has informed.

During the accounting period, mining industry output increased by 4.5 %, processing industry volumes increased by 6.2%, power, gas, steam supply and air conditioning grew by 6,4%.

The volumes of production of crude oil, natural gas and ore appeared higher in January 2018 compared to the same month of 2017. Production of food products, drinks, rubber and plastic items, chemical, pharmaceutical, metallurgic and machine engineering grew also. However there was decline in production of coal, tobacco and light industry.

In particular production of oil including gas condensate equaled 7.6 million tons (+7%), copper - 7.3 million tons (+3.3%). Gasoline production equaled 0.3 million tons (-4.6%), gas oil - 0.4 million tons (-7.8%). The volumes of flat-rolled products reached 0,3 million tons (+38.3%), refined copper - 0.04 million tons (+11.1%), portland cement - 0.3 million tons (+17.7%), electric power - 10.4 billion kWh (+12.7%), flour - 0.3 million tons (+11.7%).

Industrial production was observed in 11 regions of the country.