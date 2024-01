MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook the Khabarovsk Territory in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the US Geological Survey reported.

According to the US seismologists, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 166 km north-west of the village of Chumikan (about 1,000 inhabitants). The seismic center was at a depth of 10 km. No data on injuries and destructions have been given, TASS reports.