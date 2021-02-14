5,295 COVID-19 patients receive hospital treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23,828 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

As of February 14, 2021, 23,828 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in the country, including 5,295 in-patients and 18,533 out-patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 244, and those in critical COVID-19 number 51. 42 COVID-19 patients are connected to ventilators.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 837. 1,024 recoveries from the coronavirus infection have been reported across the country over the past day.