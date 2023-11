BEIJING. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude hit the waters off east Taiwan's Hualien city at 8:47 a.m. Beijing Time Tuesday, the China Earthquake Network Center (CENC) said.

The epicenter of the quake was measured at 23.92 degrees north latitude and 121.77 degrees east longitude, with the depth of 6 km.

Source: Xinhua