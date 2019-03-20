5.5-magnitude tremor strikes southwestern Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's southwest on Wednesday, authorities said, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a written statement, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake hit Denizli province at 9.34 a.m. (0634 GMT).

Its epicenter was in the province's southern countryside in Acipayam district, at a depth of 11.36 kilometers (7 miles).

Additionally, two other 4.8 and 4.5-magnitude tremors hit the province early on Wednesday.

The earthquake was felt throughout the Aegean region and south of the Marmara Sea.

Denizli governor Hasan Karahan told reporters that three people had been lightly injured while fleeing from structures in the wake of the tremors.

"According to initial reports, 10 houses -- most of them abandoned village houses -- are damaged,” Karahan said.

He noted that no loss of lives have been reported.