5,673 infrastructure projects implemented in Kazakhstan under Employment Road Map 2020 programme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 5,673 infrastructure projects were implemented in Kazakhstan under the Employment Road Map 2020 programme. As is known, the programme aims at employing the people through the development of infrastructure and housing utilities sector.

The implementation of the abovementioned projects enabled the authorities to employ 40,927 people. 22,213 of them are the participants of the programme.

As the press service of the Healthcare Ministry informed, the implementation of the first section of the programme allowed to build and repair education, healthcare, social protection, culture and sport facilities as well as landscaping, utilities and engineering-transport infrastructure.

In 2016, the government spent 80.1bln tenge on implementation of the first section of the programme. The funds were distributed among the regions based on requests of the local executive structures.