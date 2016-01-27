  • kz
    5.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Afghanistan

    07:55, 27 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 5.8-magnitude earthquake was registered in 925 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Afghanistan, Kazinform learnt from the National Seismological Stations Network.

    “The earthquake occured January 27 at 05:19:10 Almaty time at a depth of 300 km, in 925 km southwest from Almaty. Its energy class was 11.9. MPV magnitude 5.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 36.85° north latitude, 69.90° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported,” an official statement of the NSSN reads.

