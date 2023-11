ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Major earthquake strikes 813 km from Almaty.

According to the network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan, the earthquake's magnitude is 5.9.

The quake occurred April 25 at 3:43 am. The epicenter was located in 813 km south-west from the city of Almaty on the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan. The depth of the earthquake was 90 km. there is no information about tangibility.