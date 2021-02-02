5 areas in Kazakhstan report three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,195 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Pavlodar region – 222.

Four more areas in Kazakhstan have added three-digit number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection, namely Akmola region with 145 COVID-19 recoveries, Kostanay region with 122 COVID-19 recoveries, Almaty region with 109 COVID-19 recoveries, and North Kazakhstan region with 105 COVID-19 recoveries.

85 patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, 80 – in Almaty city,76 – in Atyrau region, 68 – in Nur-Sultan city, 60 – in Zhambyl region, 58 – in Karaganda region, 25 – in Aktobe region, 18 – in Turkestan region, 13 – in East Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, and 3 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, 169,963 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.