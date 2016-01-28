  • kz
    5 confirmed dead in helicopter crash in Almaty region

    09:13, 28 January 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A UP-MD 600-N civilian helicopter that went missing on Wednesday evening has been found in the mountains of Almaty region, local authorities say.

    The wreckage was found by a search group at 8:20 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.
    Unfortunately, all passengers and the pilot on board of the crashed helicopter are confirmed dead.
    The helicopter was found 3 kilometers away from the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway.
    Earlier it was reported that the helicopter with five people on board went missing in Almaty region at 5:47 p.m. local time on Wednesday. A sick child and his mother were supposed to be airlifted by the helicopter to Taldykorgan city.





