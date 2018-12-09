5 dead, 18 injured in central China expressway pile-up

BAKU. KAZINFORM Five people were killed and 18 others injured in a series of road accidents in central China's Hunan Province on Saturday evening, local authorities said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Traffic police in Hunan said the accidents that involved 22 vehicles happened around 7:10 p.m. on the Erenhot-Guangzhou Highway in the city of Yiyang.

Among the injured, one was in serious but not life-threatening condition, police said.

The cause of the accidents is under investigation.