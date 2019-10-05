5 dead, 4 injured in wagon-Truck collision in the Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM Five people were killed and four others injured in a collision between a wagon and a cargo truck along a highway in Gumaca town in Quezon province before dawn on Saturday, police said, Xinhua reports.

Police said the crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. local time when the driver of the southbound wagon with eight passenger drifted into an oncoming lane on the highway, slamming into a truck.Initial police investigation showed the driver of the wagon may have fallen asleep as the car sped along the highway.

Police said four died at the scene, including the 42-year-old driver, his wife and his son, while the other one died on the way to the hospital.

According to the police, one of the injured passengers is in critical condition at a town hospital.